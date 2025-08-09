AEW Collision Preview: Hangman Page In Main Event, Kyle Fletcher’s First Title Defense

Tonight’s episode of AEW Collision promises high-octane action with a massive trios main event, a first-time TNT Championship defense, and a star-studded women’s tag team clash.

In his first match since capturing the AEW World Championship, “Hangman” Adam Page will team up with the high-flying duo JetSpeed (Kevin Knight & Mike Bailey) to face Rush, Dralistico, and The Beast Mortos.

Page dethroned Jon Moxley in a brutal Texas Death Match at All In: Texas, and with a rematch already set for next week’s Dynamite, the champion will be looking to build momentum ahead of his first title defense.

Newly crowned TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher will make his first defense tonight against NJPW legend Tomohiro Ishii. Fletcher, representing the Don Callis Family, won the title from Dustin Rhodes in a violent Chicago Street Fight on the July 31st Collision. “The Stone Pitbull” brings decades of hard-hitting strong-style experience and will be looking to derail Fletcher’s reign before it truly begins.

Women’s division action will see Willow Nightingale, Queen Aminata, and Tay Melo join forces to take on Thekla, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue in a blockbuster six-woman tag team match. Expect intensity and chaos when these rivalries collide.

AEW Collision airs live tonight at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.