New Details Revealed About WWE Money In The Bank Date Change

PWMania.com previously reported that WWE has rescheduled the 2026 Money in the Bank premium live event (PLE) from September 6th to October 10th. The event will still take place at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

The rescheduling was due to a scheduling conflict with broadcast partners.

In the latest edition of the Fightful Select Answers Q&A, it was stated that the city of New Orleans was informed about the date change for Money in the Bank two months ago. A tip regarding the change had been shared with the outlet in April.

WWE is still planning to hold an event on September 6th, announcing that Sunday Night’s Main Event will take place that day at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. This will mark the first time during the current run of Peacock-airing specials that a Main Event will be broadcast on a Sunday instead of a Saturday.