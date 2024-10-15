New Filing Made Against The Doctor In Vince McMahon’s Sex Trafficking Lawsuit

Attorneys for Janel Grant have filed a new legal motion in Connecticut state court regarding the lawsuit against Vince McMahon, WWE, and John Laurinaitis.

Following a lawsuit involving horrific allegations from a former WWE employee, McMahon resigned from all of his roles at TKO, including executive chairman and member of the TKO Board of Directors. McMahon denied Grant’s allegations.

McMahon was accused of sex trafficking, sharing nude photos and explicit videos of Grant without Grant’s consent, and other allegations made by the former WWE employee. Ann Callis, Grant’s attorney, previously revealed that her client had agreed to the US Attorney’s Office’s request to pause the lawsuit pending a non-public investigation into the allegations. The case will resume in December.

The new motion is against Dr. Carlon Colker, physician and owner of Peak Wellness, Inc., alleging that McMahon sent Grant to Colker’s medical clinic and sexually abused her with a clinic employee, and that McMahon had access to Grant’s private medical records and was dictating her treatment at the clinic.

“McMahon, who was in direct contact with Dr. Colker, obtained access to Ms. Grant’s private medical records and dictated her treatments. A physical therapist at Peak Wellness joined McMahon in the repeated sexual abuse of Ms. Grant, including one instance in which McMahon defecated on Ms. Grant’s head and forced her to continue engaging in a sexual act with the Peak Wellness employee,” reads a press release sent to WON/F4W and other media outlets.

Grant was a patient at Peak Wellness from November 22, 2019, through April 15, 2022, and is alleged to have been seen more than 60 times at the clinic.”

It also claimed that Colker “repeatedly medicated Grant with unknown substances.” They also requested that the following eight categories of medical and billing records be turned over:

– Ms. Grant’s electronic medical records and associated metadata

– Documentation of Peak Wellness’ recordkeeping and billing procedures

– Payment records related to Ms. Grant’s treatment

– Payment arrangements between Dr. Colker, McMahon, and/or WWE

– Information on the purpose and nature of Ms. Grant’s treatments

– Communications between Dr. Colker and McMahon regarding Ms. Grant

– Details on Dr. Colker’s role in referring Ms. Grant’s attorney for an NDA negotiation

