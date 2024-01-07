New Match Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT

A new match has been added to the lineup of next week’s episode of WWE NXT.

It was announced that Nikkita Lyons will face Blair Davenport in a one-on-one match.

Already announced for next week’s show are Gigi Dolin taking on Cora Jade in a singles match, NXT Tag Team Champion The Family (“The Don Of NXT” Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo) defending their titles against OTM (Bronco Nima and Lucien Price) and the start of the 2024 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic featuring Chase U’s Duke Hudson and Riley Osborne, Axiom and Nathan Frazer, Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker, Edris Enofe and Malik Blade and others.