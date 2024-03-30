New Match Revealed For Monday’s WWE RAW (4/1/2024)

WWE has revealed a new match for this Monday’s Raw from Brooklyn, New York’s Barclays Center. This is a significant episode of the popular weekly TV show since it’s Raw’s final show before WrestleMania 40.

WWE has already announced a few details about the show, including a commercial-free first hour. The biggest announcement is that The Rock and WWE Undisputed Champion Reigns will make appearances ahead of their WrestleMania match against Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins on night one.

Night two will pit Reigns against Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. They will run a promo leading up to the upcoming matches. The show will also feature an eight-man tag team match between DIY & The New Day and The Judgment Day.

WWE.com has announced that Ivy Nile and Maxxine Dupri will face Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell. This follows LeRae’s recent heel turn, when she attacked Dupri.