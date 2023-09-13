New Matches For NXT No Mercy 2023, Women’s Breakout Tournament Note

You can officially pencil in two new matches for the next WWE NXT premium live event.

At the WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 premium live event on September 30 at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California, the NXT World Championship will be on-the-line, when Carmelo Hayes defends against Ilja Dragunov.

Dragunov defeated Wes Lee on Tuesday’s episode of NXT on USA to earn the title opportunity.

Also confirmed for WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 is a showdown pitting Bron Breakker one-on-one against Baron Corbin.

It was also announced on this week’s show that the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament will be “coming soon.”