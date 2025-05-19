New Matches For Tonight’s WWE Raw In Greenville, S.C. (5/19/2025)

Qualifying matches for WWE Money In The Bank will continue tonight.

Heading into the May 19 episode of WWE Raw at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, Adam Pearce surfaced on social media with a video announcing some new matches for tonight’s show.

Announced as a pair of women’s Money In The Bank qualifying matches for tonight’s show are Kairi Sane vs. Zoey Stark vs. Rhea Ripley, as well as Roxanne Perez vs. Natalya vs. Becky Lynch.

The show this evening will also feature AJ Styles & Penta vs. Judgment Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh), Sheamus vs. Grayson Waller, “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker, as well as Logan Paul appearing.