New Matches, Segments Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

The lineup is shaping up for next week’s AEW Dynamite.

Ahead of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program, several matches and segments have been announced.

During this week’s installment of AEW Rampage on TNT, new bouts were added to the card for the show.

Featured below is the updated lineup for next Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS:

AEW DYNAMITE ON TBS PREVIEW

* Jungle-Hook vs. Ethan Page & Matt Hardy* Darby Allin vs. Buddy Matthews (TNT Title)* Toni Storm vs. Ruby Soho vs. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.* The Acclaimed & The Gunns Family Therapy* Brian Cage vs. Bryan Danielson* Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara vs. Ricky Starks & Action Andretti

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com for live AEW Dynamite results coverage next Wednesday night.