New Matches Set For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown, Updated Lineup

WWE has announced some new matches for tonight’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown show in Memphis, TN.

Ahead of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show, the company has confirmed Randy Orton will be going one-on-one against Grayson Waller.

Also announced is LWO vs. Legado Del Fantasma and New Catch Republic vs. Pretty Deadly in qualifying matches for the WrestleMania XL tag-team title match.

Previously announced for the show this evening is an appearance by The Rock and Roman Reigns, Rey Mysterio’s return, as well as Bayley vs. Dakota Kai.

