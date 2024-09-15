New Notable WWE Tag Team Signing Has Been Confirmed

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com previously reported thatMotor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) were expected to sign with WWE and make their debut with the promotion imminently, maybe even as soon as the NXT premiere on the CW.

PW Nexus (@hashtagPWN), which has broken stories in the past, reported earlier this week that the tag team is definitely NXT-bound, however they will not be using their iconic TNA theme music. WWE’s in-house music team, Def Rebel, already has a theme song set for the Motor City Machine Guns and brand-new logos as well as merchandise designs are already being made before their debut.

Fightful has since confirmed that the tag team has signed with WWE.