New Orleans Reportedly Leading Race To Host WrestleMania 42 In 2024

WrestleMania 41 is just a couple of months away, but discussions about the potential host city for WrestleMania 42 in 2026 are already gaining momentum. According to PWInsider, New Orleans has emerged as the frontrunner to host the iconic event. Sources within WWE have reportedly been discussing this possibility for the past month, with the rumor now gaining traction locally in Louisiana.

The choice of New Orleans wouldn’t be surprising, as the city has successfully hosted WrestleMania events in the past, including the highly regarded WrestleMania 30 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Adding to the speculation, WrestleVotes recently reported that WWE is planning a press event in New Orleans during Super Bowl weekend, similar to the announcement format used last year in Las Vegas for WrestleMania 41.

Meanwhile, Indianapolis is also said to be under consideration to host WrestleMania in 2027, potentially marking its return to the city for the first time since WrestleMania 8 in 1992.

With New Orleans’ rich history of hosting major WWE events and its vibrant atmosphere, fans are eagerly awaiting confirmation of whether the city will once again be home to WrestleMania in 2026.