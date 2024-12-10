New Segment Announced For Tonight’s WWE NXT, Updated Lineup

WWE.com released the following announcement for tonight’s episode of NXT:

Giulia speaks after becoming the Women’s Iron Survivor at Deadline

Women’s Iron Survivor Giulia will speak after her impressive showing at Deadline that made her the No. 1 Contender to the NXT Women’s Championship.The Beautiful Madness defeated Sol Ruca, Wren Sinclair, Zaria and Stephanie Vaquer to become the Iron Survivor and clinch a future championship opportunity.Don’t miss Giulia TONIGHT at 8/7 C on USA.

The show this evening will also feature:

* Je’Von Evans vs. Wes Lee

* Oba Femi addresses the NXT Universe

* Tatum Paxley & Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx