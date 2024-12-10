New Segment Announced For Tonight’s WWE NXT, Updated Lineup

WWE.com released the following announcement for tonight’s episode of NXT:
Giulia speaks after becoming the Women’s Iron Survivor at DeadlineWomen’s Iron Survivor Giulia will speak after her impressive showing at Deadline that made her the No. 1 Contender to the NXT Women’s Championship.
The Beautiful Madness defeated Sol Ruca, Wren Sinclair, Zaria and Stephanie Vaquer to become the Iron Survivor and clinch a future championship opportunity.
Don’t miss Giulia TONIGHT at 8/7 C on USA.
The show this evening will also feature:
* Je’Von Evans vs. Wes Lee
* Oba Femi addresses the NXT Universe
* Tatum Paxley & Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx