New Title Match Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Updated Lineup

The ROH World Six-Man Tag-Team Championships will be on-the-line on tonight’s installment of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS prime time program.

Ahead of tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY. at 8/7c on TBS, the company has announced ROH World Six-Man Tag-Team Champions “Hangman” Adam Page & The Young Bucks (Nick & Matt Jackson) will be defending their titles against “The Machine” Brian Cage & The Gates of Agony (Toa Liona & Bishop Kaun).

In addition to that title bout, also scheduled for tonight’s show is Claudio Castagnoli vs. Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Title, Willow Nightingale vs. Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s Title, Chris Jericho & Kenny Omega vs. Matt Menard & Angelo Parker, Adam Copeland will appear, Tony Khan’s announcement, as well as Bullet Club Gold (Jay White, Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn) vs. MJF & three partners of his choosing.

