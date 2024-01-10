New TNA World Championship Belt Revealed

Impact Wrestling will rebrand its promotion this Saturday at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view event from the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada, by reintroducing the TNA brand. In the lead-up to that event, the promotion has revealed the new designs for their championship belts.

Top Hard to Kill matchups include World Heavyweight Champion Alex Shelley vs. Moose, X-Division Champion Chris Sabin vs. El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Kushida, and Knockouts World Champion Trinity vs. Jordyn Grace.

The promotion teases that they have big plans for the show and hope to sign a big name star.

On Wednesday afternoon, TNA showcased the new World Heavyweight Title, as seen below.

Shelley won the World Title from Steve Maclin at the Against All Odds special in June. He has defended it against Brian Myers, Maclin, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Josh Alexander, Jonathan Gresham, and others.