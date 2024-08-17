New Trademark Filed For Former WWE Stars

Totally Harmless Concept LLC. filed to trademark the “Hurt Syndicate” name with the USPTO (the United States Patent and Trademark Office) on August 15th for merchandising purposes.

“Hurt Syndicate” could be used as the name of former WWE stars Bobby Lashley and MVP’s new faction in AEW or any other promotion they end up in. Totally Harmless is the same company that filed trademarks for the “MVP” and “Ghetto Strong Style” terms, which was the theme MVP used while wrestling in Japan.

You can check out the full description below:

“Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, ties as clothing, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands as clothing; bandanas.”