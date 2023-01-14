New Vince McMahon Rumors, AEW – WWE Update, Internal Reactions, More Backstage News

According to a new report from Fightful Select, sources familiar with the ongoing WWE corporate situation wanted to clarify some of the mainstream coverage of the sale talks and rumors, as well as the return of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Particularly, it’s been reported that a piece from Axios sparked several reactions from WWE.

According to the Axios piece, Vince’s “comeback, while tumultuous, has been well-received by Wall Street.”

According to the new Fightful report, sources have stressed that the “well received” nature from Wall Street was a result of the sale talk, not necessarily McMahon’s return. There was a direct correlation between Vince’s retirement last year and the stock price, live event attendance, viewership, and talent morale rising, but the stock price has recently reached a high.

Endeavor, Disney, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Comcast, and possibly a group led by AEW President Tony Khan and his father are among the potential WWE buyers. It has also been reported that the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund appears to be the front-runner, which could be the only way for WWE to remain private and keep McMahon in control, but sources within WWE have stated that the Saudis are not the leading candidate.

In addition, Fightful reports that “very plugged in, influential names” say Comcast, NBCUniversal’s parent company, is expected to make the purchase.

Regarding the rumors on AEW being interested in a merger or purchase of WWE, a source that has been close to the Khans noted that they have not heard this discussed, but that “it makes sense from every perspective to at least throw your name out there, for the very reasons that article even got published. There are a lot of interesting elements, but I wouldn’t think it’s going to happen. Then again, it’s wrestling, and far wilder things have happened.”

The same source added that while having the Khans and AEW mentioned in connection with the WWE sale is a positive, they are unsure if it is a motivating factor.

We’ve also heard from various WWE departments that there is some concern about what might happen now that Vince is back with the company. According to unconfirmed reports, Vince has already sent word to some departments that they are doing things incorrectly.

Earlier this week, it was reported that former WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon and Chief Content Officer Triple H were opposed to the company being sold. Furthermore, word has it that they were willing to work toward the progression of the sale. People with influence in the companies of at least two potential buyers have also stated that they believe Triple H and Stephanie will have roles in WWE after the sale if they so desire.

The Wrestling Observer previously reported that Vince had issues working with some of his family members, as noted at this link. According to the new report, Stephanie was disheartened and frustrated when her team was dismantled in the spring of 2022.

On a related note, some worried extras were brought in after seeing “Vince’s office” listed in a directory. According to reports, nothing has changed since he left last summer, and the company still uses the same board backstage.