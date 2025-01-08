New WWE NXT Champions Crowned, Ethan Page Reacts To The Rock

The WWE NXT: New Year’s Evil event delivered a major title change as Oba Femi became the new NXT World Champion. Femi triumphed over Trick Williams and Eddy Thorpe in a thrilling triple threat match to claim his first NXT World Championship.

The match concluded with high drama as Trick Williams attempted his signature Trick Shot move. However, Femi dodged the attack, causing Williams to accidentally hit a steel chair. Capitalizing on the opportunity, Femi delivered his devastating Fall From Grace finisher to secure the victory and the title.

This victory marks Femi’s first reign as NXT World Champion, ending Trick Williams’ second title reign at 99 days. The win cements Femi’s position as a dominant force in NXT, and fans are eager to see how his reign unfolds moving forward.

In another major development from this week’s WWE NXT: New Year’s Evil, Giulia defeated Roxanne Perez to capture the WWE NXT Women’s Championship. This marks a significant milestone in Giulia’s career and brings Roxanne Perez’s impressive 276-day reign as champion to an end.

Following her victory, Giulia took to Twitter to celebrate her achievement, posting a confident message to her fans and competitors.

Giulia’s win further shakes up the NXT Women’s Division, setting the stage for new rivalries and challenges as her reign begins. Fans are now speculating on who will step up to challenge the new champion in the coming weeks.

This championship is just the beginning. I am the NXT Women’s Champion!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/YQlp8TcP7G — GIULIA ＝ ジュリア (@giulia0221g) January 8, 2025

During this week’s episode of WWE NXT, The Rock had a memorable backstage interaction with Ethan Page, humorously commenting that Page had a “sweet ass.” Click here for footage of the segment. Following the show, Page shared his reaction to the moment, saying:

“You know, Shawn Michaels? Not a fan. Triple H? Not a fan. Nick Khan, I’m assuming not a fan. The Final Boss—The Final Boss seems to get what I got going on. Hell, he even said I had a sweet ass. I guess we could say that The Final Boss smells what Ethan Page is cooking.”

Page’s witty response further elevated the buzz around their interaction, showcasing his charisma while aligning himself with The Rock’s iconic persona.

The Final Boss is enough for me pic.twitter.com/VmKiHTTFU9 — “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) January 8, 2025

