New WWE Signee Expected To Keep Ring Name

When WWE signs an established talent from another promotion who has made a name for themselves, the question is always whether they will retain their ring name.

WWE usually creates a new ring name for someone so that they can own the intellectual property and retain rights if the talent leaves the promotion.

Stephanie Vaquer, real name Ana Stephanie Vaquer González, is set to make her WWE debut on Saturday at a show in Mexico. Dave Meltzer stated in the daily update that WWE does not intend to change her name, but things could always change in the future.

Vaquer left CMLL and NJPW to join WWE after AEW expressed interest. She has been stripped of the CMLL World and Tag Team Championships. She piqued WWE’s interest when she lost the NJPW Strong Women’s Title to Mercedes Mone at Forbidden Door last month.

As previously reported, CMLL and NJPW were dissatisfied with Vaquer’s handling of her departure, as she had scheduled dates with them and other promotions that she had to cancel to join WWE.