WWE SmackDown Results – May 23, 2025

The road to WWE Money In The Bank 2025 continues tonight.

WWE SmackDown goes down this evening live at 8/7c from Savannah, Georgia on the USA Network.

Featured below are complete WWE SmackDown results for Friday, May 23, 2025.

Charlotte Flair, Tiffany Stratton & Alexa Bliss Kick Things Off

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” gets things started. From there, we see our usual arena entrances get interrupted by Damian Priest going after Drew McIntyre before security breaks it up. From there we head to ringside, where it is officially Tiffy Time!

The WWE Women’s Champion heads down the ramp to a nice pop from the crowd before addressing the fact she beat Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania and then Nia Jax last week. She turns her attention to Money in the Bank where someone has the chance to do what she did…but before she can issue a warning to whoever wins the briefcase this year, Alexa Bliss makes her way out.

The crowd cheers for Bliss as she introduces herself as a fellow former Women’s Champion and Money in the Bank winner. She takes a moment to address Charlotte before turning her attention back to Tiffy, saying the two have something in common having cashed in on Nia, but the difference is, Alexa likes Nia, but she doesn’t know Stratton.

She gives the champion a warning of what could happen when she wins Money in the Bank, and Charlotte Flair pulls a Joe Hendry by appearing thanks to the mention of her name. The crowd is not having it as Charlotte talks about her humility, coming out here tonight to congratulate Stratton on beating her at WrestleMania.

She does all she can to talk over the sea of boos as she talks about doing everything in this company except win Money in the Bank, and when she does, not only does she plan on taking back her title, but also the spotlight. When she wants something, she doesn’t wait…she just takes it.

Tiffy calls her a hypocrite, addressing her previous remarks about winning Money in the Bank being the “easy way out”, before calling Flair and Bliss “vintage” whereas she’s an upgrade. No matter where she goes, it will always be Tiffy Time!