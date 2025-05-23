New Matches For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown (5/23/2025)

Ahead of tonight’s WWE SmackDown in Savannah, GA., Nick Aldis has surfaced on social media with a video announcing some new matches for the show.

The WWE SmackDown General Manager confirmed the addition of Tommaso Ciampa vs. Chris Sabin in one-on-one action, as well as Rey Fenix & Jimmy Uso vs. JC Mateo & Jacob Fatu in tag-team action for the show this evening.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the May 23, 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown:

* Tommaso Ciampa vs. Chris Sabin

* Jacob Fatu & JC Mateo vs, Rey Fenix & Jimmy Uso

* Money in the Bank Qualifier: Charlotte Flair vs. Zelina Vega vs. Giulia

* Money in the Bank Qualifier: Aleister Black vs. LA Knight vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* WWE Tag Team Titles: Street Profits (c) vs. FrAxiom

* R-Truth addresses his upcoming match with John Cena at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event