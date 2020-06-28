New WWE Taping Schedule Following Positive Covid-19 Tests

WWE was forced to change their taping schedule for their Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown, and NXT on USA programs, following a large number of positive COVID-19 tests. This Monday’s episode of Raw concluded taping earlier today from the Performance Center in Florida. Check out the rest of the schedule below.

July 1st: NXT will tape their July 1st and July 8th episodes of NXT, which will air as their Great American Bash special.

July 2nd: WWE will tape two episodes of SmackDown that will air on July 3rd and July 10th. This will also include 205 Live which airs immediately after.

July 3rd: WWE will tape two episodes of Raw that will air on July 6th and July 13th. This will also include Main Event and the post-show Raw Talk

The previously scheduled tapings for NXT on Thursday are no longer taking place.