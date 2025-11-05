Newly Elected NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Goes Viral For Being An AEW Fan

Zohran Mamdani, a New York State Representative who just won New York City’s mayoral election, has gone viral on social media — not just for his political victory, but for being a longtime AEW fan.

Footage resurfaced this week showing Mamdani attending AEW Grand Slam 2021 at Arthur Ashe Stadium, enthusiastically singing along to CM Punk’s iconic entrance theme, “Cult of Personality.” The clip quickly made the rounds across social media platforms following his election win.

One post that gained traction came from Bluesky user DPC (@dpc.bsky.social), who shared a personal story about meeting Mamdani at the event:

“My sister-in-law campaigned for Zohran years back, and then I met him at AEW Grand Slam and he was such a great guy. To now see him doing what he’s doing is truly wild. He’s genuine and real and wants to help NY sincerely. Vote for him.”

The video has since been widely shared by both wrestling and political accounts, with fans celebrating the crossover moment between All Elite Wrestling and city politics.