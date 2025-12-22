Tony Khan Says AEW Dynamite Was Originally Planned For Madison Square Garden

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan made an appearance in front of the crowd during last Saturday night’s taping of Dynamite on 34th Street at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

He discussed various topics, including how the debut episode of AEW Dynamite was originally intended to take place at Madison Square Garden. Khan explained that he was initially offered the opportunity to hold the show there, but a couple of months later, he was informed that the venue no longer wanted him because it would upset someone.

Khan said, “For a long time, to be honest, they didn’t want me there. Did you know that? Because the first episode of Dynamite was actually originally going to be there. And they called me, they offered me the date and they said, ‘Would you like to do the first episode of Dynamite here?’ The people who called me don’t work there anymore, but it was over six years ago. They called me and they said, ‘Do you want to do the first episode of Dynamite here?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, I really would. It would be great.’ And then they called me a couple months later, and they said, ‘We don’t want you anymore.’ We don’t want you do do the first episode of Dynamite here anymore., because it would really upset somebody.”

