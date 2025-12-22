MVP Reveals When He Sees Himself Retiring From The Ring

Pro wrestling veteran and AEW star MVP discussed his future retirement plans in a conversation with CHGO Sports.

MVP said, “I told [Shelton] man, I said, ‘At this stage in my career, I feel great.’ Because like I haven’t officially retired yet. And as long as the Hurt Syndicate is active, I’m not going to retire so that I can lace up the boots when we need a third. But I said, ‘Man, I got the best job in the world. My friends beat people up and I talk about it. Best job in the world. I don’t even have to wrestle.’”

On his matches with the Hurt Syndicate:

“Oh man, it’s great. We’ve actually been talking about possibly making a run at the Trios Titles. They’re trying to convince me to to go full-time. I don’t know about that, man. ‘It’s kind of sweet over here, watching you guys toss people around and me not having to get knocked around.’ But it’s a possibility. But you know man, I say all the time, I am so fortunate because what I do for a living, I make money with my friends. I hang out with my friends and make a magnificent living doing it. So pretty cool, man.”

