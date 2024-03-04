News On All Elite Wrestling’s First-Ever Dynasty PPV Event

AEW announced at the 2024 AEW Revolution PPV event that the first-ever Dynasty PPV event will be held on Sunday, April 21st at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, MO.

The pre-sale begins this Wednesday, and the general public sale is this Friday.

According to WrestleTix, “The last time they were at this venue was for a Collision taping on 1/20/2024, drawing an estimated 2,815 distributed tickets. The best number they achieved in this building was for Rampage on 11/5/2021, drawing an estimated 5,333 distributed tickets, which was also their debut in the building. This market was originally promised Full Gear in 2021 before it was moved to Minneapolis, MN. With a stage, the max capacity is roughly 7K. Without a stage, it’s around 9K.”