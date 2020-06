As PWMania.com previously reported, Kairi Sane suffered a cut during her match against Nia Jax during their match that aired on this week’s WWE RAW. The spot occurred when Sane went head-first into the steel steps.

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com read a text from a WWE source regarding the incident:

“1000 percent Nia’s fault. She needs to be f**king fired. She is dangerous. Fire her before she cripples or kills somebody.”

There are reportedly others in WWE that feel the same way about Jax.