News on Vince McMahon’s WWE Stock and WWE Ownership, Linda McMahon Update

Former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon forfeited 38,519 shares of unvested company stock today.

WWE has disclosed the forfeiture in a new SEC filing. Vince’s retirement from the company, which was announced last week, is connected to the disposal. Vince gave his approval to the deal today, July 26, but the transaction took place on July 22.

The market value of the 38,519 shares was just under $2.7 million. The 38,519 shares are around 0.1% of Vince’s ownership stake in WWE.

Vince still has 27.8 million shares of WWE stock, and he continues to have voting rights.

In today’s filing, it was also stated that Vince disclaims beneficial ownership of 100 shares that Linda McMahon owns on an individual basis.

