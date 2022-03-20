News On Which Matches Will Open and Main Event WWE WrestleMania 38

Reddit user kerrmit125 has broken stories on the site in recent weeks including the news that Queen Sharmell will be inducted into the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame.

Kerrmit125, who has been “verified” by moderators, noted that Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the WWE RAW women’s title is currently slated to open WWE WrestleMania 38 Saturday.

In addition to that, it was stated that the Steve Austin’s confrontation with Kevin Owens is planned to close the evening.

Reddit moderator Strike_Gently wrote the following in regards to the authenticity of kerrmit125:

“Hopping in to say that Kerrmit has reached out and provided enough evidence that at this point the mods feel comfortable saying Kerrmit is a verified reliable insider.”

Kerrmit125 also confirmed that Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins is slated for WrestleMania Sunday.