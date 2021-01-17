News On WWE RAW’s Fireball Segment, Karrion Kross Comments On Return

– According to a report on Fightful Select, the fireball segment with Randy Orton and Alexa Bliss had always been the plan for the ending of RAW so Drew McIntyre being pulled from the show didn’t change anything. While the fireball wasn’t computer generated, it was said to be “heavily edited” prior to airing.

The segment drew well for WWE on YouTube with the video garnering over 3.7 million views as of Sunday afternoon.

