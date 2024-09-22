Nia Jax On Her Goal In WWE After Winning The Women’s Title

WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax spoke with Screen Rant on a number of topics, including her goal in the company after winning the Women’s Title.

Jax said, “I mean, right now I’m with my Princess Tiffy, and I don’t see why we couldn’t team up and go after the tag team titles. You know, Jad Cargill and Bianca Belair are currently the women’s tag team champions, but why not? Why can’t we go for all the gold? I think that we deserve it. You know, we are the tippy top right now of the division, and I think we should go for the gold. So, yeah, that would be a great challenge next for us.”

You can check out Jax’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)