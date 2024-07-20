Nia Jax On Today’s WWE: “We Have More Of A Support System For Each Other”

A lot changed in WWE when Paul “Triple H” Levesque took over creative from Vince McMahon in the summer of 2022, following the hush money scandal, prior to the horrific allegations made against McMahon by former WWE employee Janell Grant.

The product has improved, and the company is experiencing record sales. Employees, on-air talent, and wrestlers have all reported higher morale levels. As Nia Jax recently stated, it has been felt in the WWE locker room.

While speaking with SportsKeeda, Jax mentioned that the locker room is more supportive than it was in the past, and that their work is more enjoyable now.

“So, the locker room culture, it’s constantly changing but I do find as though we have more of a support system for each other. I come from a team background. I’ve played sports my whole life and it’s always been like you’re only strong as your weakest link and I find as though, like previously, everybody took it more of a me, me, me sort of thing where it’s like, ‘I need to do this’ and now we’re like, ‘Well, we all need to come together to support so and so’ and, ‘We all need to come together’ so I think it’s more of a team, a group effort in the locker room I feel.” I also feel a lot of the creative and our producers are more just like, ‘Hey, this is what we’re doing but make sure you realize, go have fun. Go enjoy what you’re doing.’ It’s not like to where it’s like, oh my gosh, I did this. I’m gonna have so many repercussions when I get backstage. It’s more of just, try something. If it doesn’t work out, figure it out. We’ll figure it out later. It’s a different kind of culture, a different kind of atmosphere… I feel as though there’s just more support and encouragement.”

Jax is set to face Bayley for the Women’s Title at next month’s SummerSlam PLE after winning the Queen of the Ring Tournament.

You can check out the interview below:



(H/T to SEScoops.com for the transcription)