Nic Nemeth Comments On The Cody Rhodes vs. Bloodline Storyline

Former WWE star Nic Nemeth, also known as Dolph Ziggler, discussed the Cody Rhodes vs. Bloodline storyline on Busted Open Radio.

Nemeth said the following about The Rock seemingly overshadowing the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns:

“It does make Roman look like a little brother — a little bit. We had a year and nine months before The Rock of this two-year story, so I get it. He doesn’t have to mimic The Rock. He doesn’t even have to talk about him. This is a moment for him to be right back on schedule, let him say whatever he wants. This is the biggest story in the business, and this is the guy you have to beat. We all know The Rock’s involved. We all know that the back and forth has only been Rock and Cody. Let’s get back to the championship match. I really think I want them to sell me on WrestleMania, not just watching on TV. Why I need to be in the building for this moment?”

Nemeth also commented on Cody:

“I appreciate this two-year story, I really do. I just think it’s so funny that finishing the story isn’t like the end of a storyline. It’s like, no, he has to win because his dad wasn’t champion. That’s the story? Hasn’t everybody else who wasn’t a legacy in the business had to go through a bunch of stuff, too? Or was Cody the only one?”