Nic Nemeth Recalls Vince McMahon’s Promise Before WWE World Title Cash-In

TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth spoke with Sports Illustrated’s The Takedown on a number of topics, including how he was told his losing streak would end with a World Title win in 2013.

Nemeth said, “Like when I became world champ, the first match I had, I remember Vince told me once, ‘you finally cash in this contract, you won’t lose every single night. Everyone forgets about it. It’s all out the window. You’re the world champ.’ I cash in. I was the world champ. The next Monday, I lost a five-minute match. Jack Swagger and I went, ‘what the f***’ are we doing here? Like what?’”

On how he enjoys being a part of TNA Wrestling because he feels like he can contribute:

“I’m a link in this team that is kicking ass behind the scenes. Ariel [Schnerer], Tommy, Gail, kicking ass. Motivating all the talent, having a relationship with the talent where it’s like, ‘how about this? How about this,’ and then meeting in the middle. Like, whoa, that can happen. Like, this is the coolest thing ever.”