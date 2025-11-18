Nic Nemeth Reveals How He Kept His WWE Raw Return A Secret

Nic Nemeth, best known to WWE fans as Dolph Ziggler, made a shocking return to Monday Night Raw as the final surprise entrant in the “Last Time Is Now” tournament. Nemeth was revealed as the mystery opponent for Solo Sikoa, closing out weeks of speculation about who would occupy the last tournament slot announced on November 1st.

The former World Heavyweight Champion stepped into the spotlight at Madison Square Garden, receiving a huge reaction as he faced The Bloodline’s enforcer in a high-stakes first-round matchup.

Following the big moment, Nemeth joined Busted Open Radio, where he detailed the extreme secrecy surrounding his return — and the very small circle who knew.

Asked when he first learned he’d be part of the tournament, Nemeth revealed that the plan had been locked in well ahead of time.

“Two, three weeks, perhaps,” Nemeth said. “There is a handful of surprises and big moments that everybody remembers. I didn’t tell my parents. I told my brother. ‘If anybody finds out, I’ll know you told them because I told nobody else.’”

Nemeth added that he didn’t even tell members of his longtime inner circle.

“I’m in a group chat with Bobby Roode, Zack Ryder, and Brian Myers. I didn’t say anything. Me and Zack didn’t say anything. He said nothing,” he admitted.

To keep the surprise from leaking, Nemeth even had to deflect questions during recent public appearances.

“A couple interviews at The Big Event, they were like, ‘Are you wrestling on Monday at the Garden?’ ‘Pshhh, I wish. That would be cool. Cena’s last Raw.’”

Nemeth’s return, like Ryder’s the week prior, adds major intrigue to WWE’s ongoing “Last Time Is Now” tournament as John Cena’s retirement tour reaches its final stretch.