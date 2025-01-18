Nic Nemeth Weighs In On John Cena Possibly Appearing In TNA

TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth appeared on SI’s The Takedown to discuss several topics, including how the official partnership between TNA and WWE opens up many possibilities, such as WWE legend and 16-time World Champion John Cena appearing in TNA.

Nemeth said, “Yeah, it would be [special]. Absolutely. As much as I would like to hog it, no matter who was in that moment with him, that would be cool as hell, because he’s done so much for so many other people, and this is a big year to get everything in. He’s not even going to be able to get to everything because everybody’s probably, just like Tanahashi, like everyone’s like dying to get in the ring with him one more time because it’s the last one. But man, it would, it’d be game-changing for, [TNA]. It would just help us one more notch at kicking ass, if we got John here on that deal, on that partnership.”