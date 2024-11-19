Nick Aldis Addresses Potential In-Ring Return In WWE, Having Two Contracts

Nick Aldis recently appeared as a guest on “INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet” for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the WWE SmackDown General Manager spoke about having two contracts with WWE, as well as the possibility of stepping into the squared circle for a match in WWE at some point in the future.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On having two contracts in WWE: “I have two [jobs]. [A] producer and a talent. I have two contracts. An employee contract as a producer and a talent contract for the General Manager role.”

On a potential in-ring return in WWE: “Look, it gets asked all the time by everyone except me. I have never once said, hey what about me? Could I wrestle? Because I don’t need to. If and when the time comes it’ll be what they want, and it will hopefully be the right time. I just told them that if you want to do that, I’m ready.”

Check out the complete interview at ChrisVanVliet.com.