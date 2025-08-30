Nick Hogan Confirms Permanent Role With Real American Freestyle

Real American Freestyle will officially debut on August 30 in Cleveland, Ohio, and the son of Hulk Hogan has confirmed he will have a permanent role with the new league. The event, airing on Fox Nation, will also serve as a tribute to the late wrestling icon.

At the league’s kickoff press conference, Nick Hogan revealed that his father will forever serve as commissioner of the promotion in a posthumous role.

Nick said, “My dad, Hulk Hogan, will always serve as the commissioner for this league. I will be here to represent his interests and his growth in this business, and to see it through all the way to the stratosphere.”

The debut event is being promoted as both the launch of a new combat sports venture and a celebration of Hogan’s enduring legacy following his passing on July 24 at the age of 71.

Beyond the Cleveland debut, Real American Freestyle has plans to expand with a weekly television show in 2026.

Fans first got to know Nick Hogan on VH1’s Hogan Knows Best, which spotlighted the daily life of Hulk Hogan’s family. Now, Nick is stepping into a more official spotlight, carrying forward the Hulkster’s presence and influence in this new venture.