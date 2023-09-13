Nick Khan Addresses Stephanie McMahon’s WWE Departure And If She’ll Return

Stephanie McMahon announced in January that she was no longer with the company in an executive capacity, having resigned as Chairwoman and co-CEO of WWE.

Her departure came just days after her father, Vince McMahon, was re-elected to the Board of Directors alongside George Barrios and Michelle Wilson. The TKO Holdings Group was formed after Vince agreed to be acquired by Endeavor and merged with the UFC.

This was after she announced her departure from WWE in the summer of 2022, only to return after Vince’s hush money scandal broke. He eventually resigned from his WWE responsibilities.

The story going around WWE at the time was that Stephanie knew it was only a matter of time before she was demoted after Vince’s return. This caused her to leave because she didn’t need the money/job, especially since she had already decided to leave months before.

WWE President Nick Khan discussed Stephanie’s departure with Bill Simmons on his podcast.

Khan said, “Yeah. She decided to step away. Initially, she was on a leave of absence. Some of the Vince stuff started to happen. He stepped out for a moment. She was asked by Vince, by myself, by the board to come back. She came back, and we were extremely gracious for her in doing so. And ultimately, when Vince came back, she decided that, hey, she was ready to go and step out. I respect the decision. I wish she hadn’t done that. And she knows that for me personally, she’s a terrific executive and a terrific person. That’s her decision. Her relationship with Vince is theirs. And once she made it, I have total respect for the decision.”

Khan was asked if Stephanie will come back eventually to WWE.

He responded, “Well, I don’t know what the future holds, but with Vince as the chairman of the company, Paul, the head of creative. Me and the role that I’m in, you know, Stephanie wanted to do something with WWE. Of course, WWE would embrace that. The WWE Universe would embrace that. I think she’s enjoying some time off. And you know the drill. After grinding hard as you’ve grinded hard as she grinded hard to take a few months off, she still has school-age children; she and Paul do. I think she’s enjoying herself.”

You can check out the interview below:



