Nick Khan Discusses Potential Future Growth Opportunities For The WWE

WWE President Nick Khan recently appeared on an episode of The Town podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including potential future growth opportunities for the company.

According to Khan, international events are a priority for the company as well as maximizing their treasure trove of intellectual property, noting they could make movies on the backgrounds of talent like The Undertaker or Bray Wyatt.

Khan also said they want to continue to maximize revenue for WWE live events without pricing a family too high, so they could still come and enjoy their events.

Khan then concluded by saying they could also look at creating a new product that they could go out and sell, which they are in the middle of doing.