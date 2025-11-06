Nick Khan Discusses WWE Ticket Price Increases And Rising Revenue

WWE President Nick Khan recently spoke on the TKO earnings call, discussing topics such as the increase in ticket prices for the company’s PLEs and weekly television shows, as well as the resulting rise in revenue.

Khan said, “It’s both [PLEs and weekly event, pricing and capacity]. Capacity continues to be very high.”

He continued, “We’ve increased prices appropriately with the marketplace. That’s for the PLEs, RAW, SmackDown, Saturday Night’s Main Event, and every other ticketed program that WWE has. We remain bullish on it. A couple of years ago when TKO was put up, one of the first things we collectively did was reduce the non-televised live events, which created more scarcity in the marketplace for our televised events. And our continued international expansion only furthered that. So even in January, you’ll see us on a European tour for RAW and SmackDown leading into Royal Rumble, which takes place in Saudi Arabia.”

Khan added, “Tickets already on fire for that event. And it creates more scarcity in the United States, which is a good thing in terms of our overall gauge.”

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)