Nick Khan Explains Why WWE Chose To Sign Logan Paul

WWE President Nick Khan appeared on the Impaulsive podcast, where he discussed various topics, including his initial reaction to learning that Logan Paul was joining the company.

Khan said, “Listen, when the executive who first brought Logan Paul up to me, Triple H and the founder of the company said, ‘Hey, we should give him a shot. He wants to wrestle.’ The first thing we always look for — and it applies to Logan, who’s now full-time with us performing at an extremely high level. It applies to Bad Bunny. It applies to people who have come in, Tyson Fury. First of all, they have to be a fan. If they’re just doing it because as younger folks would say — I don’t know, this might be a dated term — they’re chasing clout or something like this? We don’t want them. If you love it, we’re open to the conversation.”

On Paul’s Past Controversies:

“Once you sit with Logan, you know he has star power. You saw everything he had done. The advantage from this point of view and the disadvantage from you, or someone like your point of view, is you got to grow up on camera, right? So, I liked the way you responded to any perceived mistakes that you made in life. That’s what people are supposed to do when they’re young. They’re not supposed to have all the answers to this stuff. Even when you’re older, you’re not supposed to have all the answers to the stuff. So, from our point of view was, ‘This is a mature young man, certainly athletic. If he comes down to the Performance Center and does what we think he can do, there’s all the upside in the world.’ And so far, everyone’s been right.”

