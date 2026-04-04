Nick Khan Receives $18 Million In WWE Stock Amid Company Growth

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE President Nick Khan has received 88,584 new shares of company stock, which is valued at $18.05 million.

The report also noted that TKO’s stock closed at $203.76 on Friday, giving the company a total valuation of $16.081 billion. TKO owns a combined 39% of WWE, UFC, Professional Bull Riding, and other entities, bringing the total estimated value to $41.233 billion.

Khan has mentioned that he rarely gets involved in WWE’s creative decisions. However, he has played a significant role in bringing talent back to the company. For instance, Brie Bella shared that Khan personally called her to discuss her return. Similarly, Matt Cardona stated this week that Khan was the individual he spoke with who facilitated his return to WWE.

Nick Khan has served as WWE President since he joined the company in August 2020.