Nigel McGuinness Addresses If He Plans To Return As A Full-Time Wrestler

AEW commentator and pro wrestling veteran Nigel McGuinness recently appeared on the Wombeezy Wrestling podcast to discuss various topics, including his plans for returning to full-time wrestling.

McGuinness said, “No, good lord, no [laughs]. My full years of wrestling are long, long gone. Good lord, you could have asked me probably 10 years ago and I would have said the ship has truly sailed when it comes to me even wrestling again. But I guess, truthfully, without AEW and specifically Tony Khan, I never would have got this opportunity again.”

He continued, “I don’t think there’s any benefit to me wrestling a full-time schedule. [The] sort of part-time schedule that I’m currently on, you know, if an opportunity presents itself and it makes sense from a storyline perspective, then I’ll do it. I love doing it. But, yeah, not full-time. There’s too many guys on the roster anyway, younger guys, who deserve more of those spots than me.”

McGuinness added, “If I can add a little bit of flavor, little bit of spice, to what else is going on with my experience and the fact that they see me on TV every week as a commentator, then I think that’s the best way they can use me.”

