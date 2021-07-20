Nikki ASH’s Husband Killian Dain Comments On Her RAW Women’s Title Victory

As seen on the July 19th 2021 edition of WWE RAW, Nikki ASH cashed in Money in the Bank and won the RAW women’s title.
Nikki’s husband Big Damo (Killian Dain) commented on the title victory and Nikki responded:
I love you so much Damian Mackle. I could not have done this without your love and support. Your patience. Your energy. You were there from day 1, and you will be there always. As I’m here for you. So proud to be your wife. We did it babe ❤️
Up, up and away! @DamoMackle https://t.co/f9eCg1fiBP
— Nikki A.S.H , ALMOST SUPER HERO (@NikkiCrossWWE) July 20, 2021