Nikki ASH’s Husband Killian Dain Comments On Her RAW Women’s Title Victory

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

As seen on the July 19th 2021 edition of WWE RAW, Nikki ASH cashed in Money in the Bank and won the RAW women’s title.

Nikki’s husband Big Damo (Killian Dain) commented on the title victory and Nikki responded:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR