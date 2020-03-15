Nikki Bella Denies Publicly Taking A Shot At John Cena

Last month, Nikki Bella sent out a tweet that some fans interpreted as a shot at her ex-fiance John Cena:

Sometimes your misery is another’s happiness. Sometimes we come into someone’s life 2 teach them something or how 2 live, or someone comes into ours to do the same. Smile knowing u showed them how life is really meant 2 be lived..by loving, by kindness, by letting go of rules.❤️N — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) February 19, 2020

During her recent podcast, Nikki addressed the tweet:

“I hate always talking about this, but it was bothering me, and I really want to clarify something. My ex-fiance is not the only man that I have loved in this world. I was in love three times before him. He was the fourth person I loved, and I have loved after him, and I still love. Anytime I want to post a quote or I want to share words of wisdom, everyone always think I’m talking about him. I don’t always talk about my ex-fiance, and honestly, you guys, I have no reason to throw shade at him. I can’t tell you guys enough. I’m not that type of person. I wish people knew that. My life does not revolve around my ex-fiance.”