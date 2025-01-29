Nikki Bella Hints At WWE Return After Attending RAW Premiere

Nikki Garcia, formerly known as Nikki Bella, attended WWE Raw’s Netflix premiere episode, sparking speculation about a potential comeback. The Bella Twins parted ways with WWE in 2023, but recent reports suggest that Nikki may be considering an in-ring return.

While on the red carpet, Garcia was asked about a possible WWE comeback. She responded with a cryptic tease:

“Will we ever see the Bella Twins back? Good question. I just may be here looking at my competition soon, so stay tuned.”

WrestleVotes previously reported that serious discussions have taken place regarding Nikki’s return to the ring. Speaking with US Magazine, the former WWE Divas Champion expressed her nostalgia for the business and hinted at a possible return.

“I’ve missed it for quite a few years. I miss being Nikki Bella. I miss being around that family. I definitely miss being in that ring. When they put me in the crowd that night and I felt the energy and saw the Bella Army, whether in the arena or online, it gave me these feels.

Going home to WWE… I don’t think people understand—I started at 22. That’s all I ever knew until recently. It’s been my biggest home, and going back felt like being home. The environment there is incredible. The women’s locker room was so great—united, happy, and full of energy. You can tell WWE is in such an amazing place right now.”

She continued, “This is why we paved roads in this industry. I feel so blessed to experience it again, and I’m like, ‘OK, I think I need more of this.’ I love it. I feel like I’ve still got it, so we’ll see.”

As for a possible Bella Twins reunion, Nikki noted that while Brie is focused on motherhood, it wouldn’t take much convincing to bring her back to WWE TV.