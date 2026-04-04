Nikki Bella Injury Update Ahead Of WWE WrestleMania 42

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella sustained an injury during last week’s episode of SmackDown, following a match involving the Bellas, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss. Nikki rolled her ankle during an off-screen brawl with Nia Jax and was seen limping afterward. Later, at a live filming of “The Nikki and Brie Show,” she was spotted wearing a walking boot.

WWE confirmed during last night’s SmackDown that Nikki was injured, stating that she is currently undergoing rehabilitation to prepare for a potential return at WrestleMania 42.

There is no specific timeline for Nikki’s recovery and return to in-ring action yet. However, the WWE Universe remains hopeful that she will appear at WrestleMania 42 in the anticipated Fatal 4-Way Match for the Women’s Tag Team Championships. This match will feature The Bella Twins, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, alongside the current champions, Nia Jax and Lash Legend. If Nikki Bella is unable to return in time, WWE may need to adjust its plans.

WWE WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will be broadcast live on ESPN Unlimited in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.