Nikki Bella Provides Injury Update

Nikki Bella has shared an update on the ankle injury she suffered during a recent episode of WWE SmackDown, revealing that she is still awaiting MRI results to determine the severity.

The injury occurred during the March 27 edition of SmackDown, where Nikki and Brie Bella faced Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair in tag team action. Nikki rolled her ankle early in the match but managed to continue and finish the bout despite visible discomfort.

Speaking alongside her sister on Angie Martinez’s YouTube channel, Nikki admitted the situation has been frustrating as she waits for further clarity.

“No, not at all. I’ve been super bummed out about it, so, as of now, it’s a sprained ankle. We don’t know if it’s a high sprain or something else, so I got an MRI I’m waiting for the results,” Nikki said.

She went on to describe the moment the injury happened and the challenge of pushing through the remainder of the match.

“In our match on Friday, so, it was our second tag match back together, and it happened right in the beginning of the match, and I finished the match. I can’t believe I finished the match, and I stressed out my poor sister,” Nikki said.

Brie Bella also reflected on the situation, explaining that she initially didn’t realize how serious the injury might be while the match was unfolding live.

“It’s my second match back in eight years. So much anxiety in her first tag. So she tags me, and as I’m about to come in, she goes, ‘Oh, I think I broke my ankle,’ and we’re on live television. I was like, ‘Huh?’ I was like, ‘Do we need to call the match?’” Brie said.

Nikki added that the pain immediately made her fear the worst, but she chose to continue due to the importance of the storyline and the number of people involved in the segment.

“I thought it possibly could be broken, because I’ve had a break before and the rush that was going through my calf, and I couldn’t put weight on it, I was like, oh, I think I just broke my ankle and just how it felt, I just knew something was wrong but, I knew this was starting the story to WrestleMania. So in my head, I knew there were girls in the back waiting to run in. I knew there was just a lot of women a part of this match and I didn’t wanna let anyone down. But I still had like 10-12 minutes to go, and I was like, ‘My goodness…’ So every time I would tag in, I was like, ‘No, it’s really broken, Brie. It’s broken’ and the girl who we’re beating up is like, ‘Uh, put me in a hold?’ She’s like, ‘Wait, is her ankle broken?’” Nikki said.

Despite the injury scare, The Bella Twins are still being advertised for the Women’s Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way match at WrestleMania 42 Night One on April 18.

However, Nikki’s participation will ultimately depend on her MRI results and medical clearance. The outcome could also impact the overall WrestleMania card, as her status may determine whether alternative matches are added or adjusted.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for further updates on Nikki Bella’s condition and WrestleMania 42 developments.