Nikki Bella Reveals She Got Backstage Ovation After Match At WWE Clash In Paris

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella has opened up about her recent return match against Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch at the Clash in Paris premium live event. Speaking on The Nikki & Brie Show podcast with her sister, Nikki detailed the emotions of the night, her pride in her performance, and the challenges she faced balancing her in-ring comeback with her busy life outside of wrestling.

“I’ll be honest, I am so proud of myself, because you know it’s been hard, as you know, living where I live, hands-on mom, full-time mom,” Nikki said. “When I’m mom, I’m single mom, and then running two companies and having all the things, but also making my comeback a priority too. But nothing will be more priority than Matteo.”

Despite being slightly “bummed” about a couple of moments in the match, Nikki was thrilled by the overall experience and the warm reception she received backstage.

“And I was so proud of myself. And it was really cute because when I came back, they all were clapping for me, and it was really special. And obviously there are two spots [I’m] bummed about. Like I can say the volley kick, you know, and you know what, that stuff happens. It happens. No one’s perfect.”

Nikki also spoke about the atmosphere in Paris, noting she was told to expect a heavily pro-Becky crowd but was pleasantly surprised by the support she received.

“What was funny is I saw people writing about the crowd, but I was already warned before I went out that this might be a very pro-Becky crowd. I was warned also in Birmingham… I was actually shocked when they were cheering me in the beginning, because I wasn’t expecting that at all. I thought they were going to boo me out of the gates.”

The WWE Hall of Famer concluded by sharing her excitement for what’s next.

“And it was cute because I got a lot of people pulled me aside and told me great things. Like I was so on cloud nine back there and I was really happy, and I’m excited to know where I’m going, like moving forward. And I’ve been getting—let me tell you—because we have to remember this hate is very small. Even though they right now feel very loud for me, but it’s so small.”

The full episode of The Nikki & Brie Show is available below.