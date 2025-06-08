Nikki Bella Set To Return On WWE RAW This Monday

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Garcia, formerly known to fans as Nikki Bella, is officially returning to WWE television.

The announcement was made during WWE Money in the Bank 2025, confirming that the former Divas Champion will appear on Monday Night Raw this coming June 9, 2025. This will mark Nikki’s first WWE appearance since the Royal Rumble, and speculation is already swirling regarding the reason behind her return.

WWE has not yet revealed whether this is a one-night-only appearance or the beginning of a longer run, but the timing has fans buzzing — especially with Evolution 2 reportedly on the horizon next month.

Outside of the squared circle, Garcia has remained active in the entertainment world. She was recently spotted on the set of the upcoming “Happy Gilmore 2” film, continuing her post-WWE success in television and film.

Could a return to in-ring action be in the cards? Or is Nikki’s comeback tied to a special announcement or upcoming event? One thing is certain — all eyes will be on Raw this Monday.

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella returns this Monday on #WWERaw! 📍 PHOENIX

🎟️ https://t.co/vXAy31KLFy pic.twitter.com/szUdX67ruT — WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2025

